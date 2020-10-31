In a courtroom, the justice or judge has the final say.

But in an election, when it's time for voters to decide whether a Guam Supreme Court justice or a Superior Court judge should be retained, attorneys in the Guam Bar Association get to judge, too, at least in a survey.

The local bar association conducted a survey from Oct. 15 to 22 that allowed its members to rate the legal ability, integrity, administrative capacity, professionalism, ability to communicate, promptness and various other criteria that paint snapshots of the island's chief justice and three local judges who are up for a retention vote.

Supreme Court Chief Justice F. Philip Carbullido, Superior Court Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena III and Superior Court Judges Arthur Barcinas and Maria Cenzon will be on the Nov. 3 general election ballot. Voters will be asked whether they should stay on as justice or judges.

Guam judges and justices are appointed for life but are subject to a retention election every eight years, according to the bar association.

In addition to survey questions that rated the chief justice and judges on a host of categories, the bar association members were also asked whether the chief justice and judges should be retained.

Here are the results:

• Shall Chief Justice Carbullido of the Supreme Court of Guam be retained in office? Yes: 89% No 11%

• Shall Judge Lamorena III of the Superior Court of Guam be retained in office? Yes: 65% No: 35%

• Shall Judge Barcinas of the Superior Court of Guam be retained in office? Yes: 71% No 29%

• Shall Judge Cenzon of the Superior Court of Guam be retained in office? Yes 83% No 17%