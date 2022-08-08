Guam Auto Spot buys new home in Tamuning

The Guam AutoSpot car dealership will have a new spot all its own after doing business on island for more than 14 years.

After months of negotiation, Monster Auto Corp., primarily known as Guam AutoSpot, has successfully acquired the former Northwest Plaza along Marine Corps Drive in Tamuning.

“It has been our dream to build our dealership’s showroom and service facility on property that we own,” said Derrick Muna Quinata, Guam AutoSpot president. “None of this would be possible without the support of our amazing management team, the financial institutions that believed in us and worked with us over the years, our families and, most importantly, the blessings of our heavenly Father. I would like to especially thank my aunt and business partner, Annmarie Muna, who has been a tremendous mentor.”

Guam AutoSpot was founded in 2008, starting with just five cars on consignment and has since grown to a full-service dealership, exclusively offering island residents vehicles from Buick, GMC and Mitsubishi.

Quinata shared with The Guam Daily Post the next steps for this huge purchase.

“So, we have to come in and do some general maintenance around the building first and do an assessment before we start major renovations,” he said. “We are in the process of negotiation on the initial first phase of our project which is obviously to take site control and clean up all the debris. The building has been left abandoned for a few years now and it wasn’t maintained during COVID.”

The property will have commercial space available for lease for offices and retail shops, Quinata said.

“We’re also looking at the opportunity to put commercial customers in the existing 70,000 square feet of retail space available for rent,” he said.

There’s no exact timeline as to when the car dealership will move from its current location in Hagåtña to the new location in Tamuning, but Quinata noted he hopes it happens soon.

“It really depends on how quickly contractors can mobilize,” he said. “We want to get our dealership down there as soon as possible.”