Guam awaiting Taiwan response on travel bubble

Guam's request for Taiwan to reopen its leisure travel to Guam is under consideration, Taiwan's government broadcasting agency reported.

Radio Taiwan International reported Thursday that Transport Minister Lin Chia-lung confirmed talks with Guam over a potential opening of international travel are ongoing.

The government of Guam has stated previously that it hopes to establish a travel bubble arrangement with Taiwan.

On Tuesday, Palau and Taiwan launched a travel bubble arrangement called "sterile travel corridor" during the Palau president's visit to Taiwan.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen hosted a banquet for Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. and first lady Valerie Whipps at the Taipei Guest House, where the president welcomed the members of the Palauan delegation visiting Taiwan.

More than 100 tourists from Taiwan departed for Palau on Thursday, marking the first of what will be weekly flights from Taipei.

In a speech, the Taiwan president said she supports Palau's goal of 100,000 tourists a year from Taiwan.

Singapore and Vietnam also are seeking travel bubble arrangements with Taiwan, Radio Taiwan International reported.

'Constant communication'

Former Gov. Carl Gutierrez, president and CEO of the Guam Visitors Bureau, said, "We are in constant communication with the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office and the Office of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero" on the travel bubble plan.

Guam plans to reopen the island's tourism industry on May 1 if half of the island's population age 16 and older has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

"We are also monitoring the travel bubble in Palau. Gov. Leon Guerrero's success in May with her reopening goals will help us pursue the quickest way possible to achieve a travel bubble," Gutierrez said.

Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau received a letter from Guam officials Wednesday expressing interest in establishing a travel bubble, according to Radio Taiwan International.

Taiwan has begun “intensive” talks with the U.S. territory through local Taiwanese representatives, Radio Taiwan has reported, but the sides have yet to reach an agreement.

In December, Leon Guerrero said she'd like to visit Taiwan sometime this year. There's no date set for the Taiwan trip, governor's communications director Krystal Paco-San Agustin said Friday.

Paco-San Agustin said it was her understanding Guam did not send a letter but had some discussions early in the pandemic last year about a travel bubble arrangement with Taiwan.

GVB officials last year said a travel delegation from Guam to Taiwan, led by the governor, will help boost the tourism bubble plan.