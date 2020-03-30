Guam awaits details of 'disaster' declaration

When Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero sent a letter to President Donald Trump last week, asking that Guam be declared a major disaster area, the governor made the request in hopes that assistance to individual Guam residents would kick in.

In post-natural-disaster emergencies on Guam, such as in the aftermath of supertyphoons, past declarations of a major disaster area for Guam have freed up massive federal assistance, including federally funded disaster recovery jobs, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits that include higher-middle-income households and other benefits.

The White House on Sunday announced that President Trump has declared a "major disaster exists" on Guam.

But as of Sunday afternoon, governor's policy director Carlo Branch said there has not been word that individual assistance programs would be offered on Guam under the emergency declaration – benefits that would be on top of the federal assistance program under the newly signed $2.2 trillion CARES Act.

According to a Federal Emergency Management Agency release, the disaster declaration makes Guam businesses and nonprofits eligible for low-interest small business loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The FEMA release made no mention of programs for households.

White House statement

The announcement from the White House states: "Yesterday, President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the territory of Guam and ordered Federal assistance to supplement territory and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on January 20, 2020, and continuing," the declaration states. "The president's action makes federal funding available to territory and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, for all areas in the territory of Guam impacted by COVID-19."

FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor named Robert J. Fenton the federal coordinating officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

"Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the territory and warranted by the results of further assessments," the White House said in the statement.