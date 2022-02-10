The U.S. Department of Labor announced an incremental award of $1.7 million to the government of Guam on Wednesday to support continued disaster relief employment and workforce development in response to the COVID-19 pandemic on island.

This is one of 64 National Dislocated Worker Grants USDOL has made to help address workforce-related impacts of the pandemic.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act provided $345 million for Dislocated Worker Grants to prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19, a release from the federal agency stated.

Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola said this latest incremental award will mostly be used to pay for remaining temporary workers who were sent to government agencies and private entities to help with pandemic cleanup and recovery.

With recovery efforts fading out, there won't be any new temporary hiring, but the remaining balance of this recent incremental award will be used to train people, Dell'Isola said.

USDOL's Employment and Training Administration – which administers the National Dislocated Worker Grant – released an initial award of $1.5 million in April 2020, according to the federal release. In February 2021, USDOL announced a $1.7 million initial release of a supplemental award of up to $5.3 million.

"What we did was we hired a lot of disaster workers ... We put out over 100 and some workers to help with the recovery. Meaning, testing sites, the vaccine sites, the hospitals, the clinics, giving out food ... to assist in the heart of the shutdown," Dell'Isola said.

"Of course, we've slowly faded out with that and we're left with some employees still at Public Health because they're still in the testing sites and in the vaccine sites, and (the Department of Administration). They were helping with all the COVID related programs ... and same with Rev and Tax. They are slowly weaning out. In the next month, they'll be done," he said.

Between 40% to 50% of those temporary workers have found employment at agencies or entities they were assisting, according to Dell'Isola.

This program has been ongoing for a year and a half, and the temporary hires are funded by the NDWG for a maximum of one year. As the workers expired out of the grant, they've been getting hired under limited time agreements at government agencies or full time in the private sector, he said.

"These were all people that were displaced because of COVID, unemployed because of COVID, who wanted to work ... They've been hired at these agencies and have been taken off of this money. So the balance of this money is shifting more toward training," Dell'Isola said. "We are now shifting a lot of our resources that we get into training of our unemployed into demand occupations."

This grant money will help free up other sources of funding to help long-term unemployed, he added.

"We've been running out of the NDWG money and we've just been supplementing with our other moneys. So now that this money comes in, we can free up that money ... We've been waiting for this money for months," Dell'Isola said.