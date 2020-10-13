Guam awarded $25K to help prevent forest fires

The Guam Department of Agriculture Forestry and Soil Resources Division was awarded a $25,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service Fire Assistance Grant for the procurement and installation of a Remote Automated Weather Station.

In continuing DOAG’s fight to protect our island and reduce the size and frequency of wildfires across the island, Forestry and NOAA National Weather Service Guam partnered to increase Forestry Division’s ability to better assess wildfire risk conditions influenced by weather and provide Forestry with up-to-date fire and fuels management monitoring.

The RAWS will replace an antiquated and inoperable system that has been offline for over a decade. The RAWS will provide Forestry personnel with real-time, on-the-ground data for southern Guam, where a majority of our wildfires occur.

“Our Forestry team spends six to seven months of the year fighting wildfires to protect our southern lands. This RAWS system will become a tool to help them manage, monitor and protect the same areas more efficiently,” said Agriculture director Chelsa Muna-Brecht.

Acting Forestry Division Chief Christine Fejeran reminded residents: “Munga Masongge Guahan, Don’t Burn Guam!”

“Let us all continue to do our part to protect our community and natural resources from wildfires and report suspicious activities – because it’s the absolute right thing to do," Fejeran said.