Guam awarded $300K to expand apprenticeship program

Guam will receive $300,000 to improve and expand the Registered Apprenticeship Program. The award from the U.S. Department of Labor was part of $80 million in grants awarded to 42 states and territories.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the "Building State Capacity to Expand Apprenticeship through Innovation" grants support statewide RAP expansions through a two-tiered funding system that provides states with maximum flexibility to address local apprenticeship needs while enhancing the focus on employer engagement, performance, and positive outcomes for apprentices.

“Registered Apprenticeship Programs provide workers with the right skills needed in today’s labor market and can have a positive impact in fixing the skills gap that employers face,” said Assistant Secretary for Employment and Training John Pallasch. “This will be a great opportunity for young people who want to combine on-the-job training with relevant classroom education, while getting paid at the same time.”

“We thought it necessary to reward states who have demonstrated excellent performance in one of the department’s key policy objectives,” Pallasch added. “The department believes positive outcomes for those we serve must carry more weight as we look to award funding.”

The funds can be used for a variety of activities that include developing innovative technical assistance strategies/approaches for registered apprenticeship sponsors, establishing an employer incentive plan to expand or scale registered apprenticeships, incorporating specific strategies to support or expand registered apprenticeship opportunities among all works including women, minorities, veterans, individuals with disabilities and those with a criminal record.