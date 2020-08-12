The Guam Regional Transit Authority will receive $9.5 million to revitalize the island's bus infrastructure and enhance mobility for transit riders.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced the Federal Transit Administration's award for Guam that will go toward the purchase of new electric buses and related charging infrastructure.

The money will also be used to construct a new park and ride facility in the village of Dededo.

“(The Trump) administration is committed to rebuilding our nation’s transportation infrastructure even through the current COVID-19 crisis, and this $464 million in federal grants will help improve the safety and reliability of transit bus service nationwide as the economy returns,” said Chao.

The funding supports projects to replace, rehabilitate, and purchase buses and related equipment, as well as projects to purchase, rehabilitate, and construct bus-related facilities.

Guam was among 282 applicants under the FTA's grants for buses and bus facilities program.