Guam awarded more than $380K for connectivity outreach program

Guam has been awarded $383,586 in federal grant funding to help reach out to qualified households and encourage them to participate in the Federal Communications Commission's Affordable Connectivity Program, or ACP.

The FCC announced Guam was awarded the outreach grant funding Aug. 18, as part of the Affordable Connectivity Outreach Grant Program, according to a news release from the Office of the Governor.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio stated in the release that the funds will be directed toward expanding the program's reach to households that have yet to enroll in the program, augmenting participation among those “who require affordable connectivity the most.”

The ACP is an FCC benefits program that provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying tribal lands.

Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price, according to the FCC website. The governor's office stated it's important to note that each household is entitled to a single monthly service and one device discount.

“As we establish the foundation to close the technology gap and ensure our citizens and government keep pace with the swiftly evolving landscape of telecommunications and broadband, I am thrilled that Guam has been designated these funds to enhance community awareness,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated in the Adelup release. “This will prompt eligible households to apply for the benefits provided.”

Eligibility

The governor's office stated that households become eligible for the ACP if they:

• Are part of Federal Housing Assistance programs, such as the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8 Vouchers); Project-Based Rental Assistance encompassing Project-Based Section 8; Section 202 and Section 811 housing, as well as Public Housing.

• Participate in Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or the Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit; or meet income criteria at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines;

• Are a household in which a member has received a federal Pell Grant during the current award year; are approved for the National School Lunch or School Breakfast programs; participate in the Special Supplemental Nutritional Program for Women, Infants, and Children; or fulfill the criteria for a participating provider's existing low-income internet program.