With discussions over renewing the Compacts of Free Association between the Federated States of Micronesia and the United States expected to begin next month, it doesn't appear a Guam official's guaranteed seat at the negotiating table will be filled.

Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander of Joint Region Marianas, also serves as the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command senior military official for the FSM and the Republic of Palau.

He was asked during a media conference Monday whether he would be participating in the upcoming negotiations because of this position.

"The compact, as you know, has different portions of it. I focus on (Title) 3 of the compact, which is the defense (portion). That is not the part of the compact that is expiring for the negotiation," he said. "Right now. ... I have no intention to be a part of any of those talks."

Department of Defense-related provisions in the compacts for Palau and the Republic of the Marshall Islands are not expiring either, according to Nicholson.

"At my level, I'm not involved in the compact negotiations," he told reporters.

But the admiral is in active talks with Micronesian leaders, particularly about short-term use of their sovereign lands and waters.

"I just met with (Palau President Surangel) Whipps the week before last. We do this on a regular basis, and we specifically focused on upcoming exercises in Palau. We focused on potential DOD-funded projects in Palau – to do some different things there. But none of that was tied … to any of the compact negotiations," Nicholson said.

Valiant Shield

The first upcoming exercise involving Palau is happening soon. Nicholson confirmed that a regular training exercise called Valiant Shield, last held here in September 2020, will be expanded beyond our waters and into those of Guam's Micronesian neighbors.

"In the past, we've typically seen the vast majority of Valiant Shield happening in and around Guam. I think what we're going to see this year is ... it's going to be a little bit more regionally spread. And we're going to see parts of Valiant Shield further to the south, and taking place in a larger geographic area than we have in the past."

Some elements of the training will take place in Palau, the admiral confirmed. The FSM was considered, but due to its remaining COVID-19 restrictions, it wasn't a viable option for the upcoming exercise.

"Even if they come out of it at this point, all of the planning and everything has taken place," he said. "So it looks like we'll have some stuff in Palau, but in the FSM not as much."

In Guam, residents may encounter military convoys transporting equipment and personnel between Andersen Air Force Base, Naval Base and civilian ports. This could cause delays and lane closures on the island's most-used highway: Marine Corps Drive.

"Things that come in via the seaport that have to go up to Andersen – they're going to be moving up Route 1 and Route 3. Things that come in via Andersen Air Force Base that have to go down – they're going to be moving. And so, when these large exercises take place, it's not uncommon to see large trucks and things going on," Nicholson said.

Equipment large enough to take up several lanes on a highway is often moved late at night to avoid widespread disruption. When "significant movements" with the potential to impact traffic patterns are being planned, the local military command coordinates the operation with a number of government of Guam counterparts, according to Nicholson.

These partners include the National Guard, the governor's office, the Department of Public Works and village mayors.

Valiant Shield "for the most part" involves U.S. military, but Nicholson said he would check with organizers to see if allies would be participating this year as well. The training is expected to bring hundreds of personnel, who are typically offered shore leave while in port.

Nicholson said the island can continue to expect military service members and DOD civilian workers to be periodically visiting, staying in local hotels and patronizing businesses, as more assessments and exercises are conducted in Guam through the year's end.

Military-related visits have been supporting the island's pandemic-depressed tourism industry, which has been dealing with delays in the resumption of international leisure travel into Guam.