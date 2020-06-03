An airman at Andersen Air Force Base on Guam was found unresponsive in their base quarters at approximately 3:24 p.m. and was later pronounced deceased today, the base's 36th Wing Public Affairs has confirmed.

In accordance with U.S. Air Force policy, the airman’s name is being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notification. The cause of death is under investigation.

"Our chaplains, mental health professionals and counselors are available and ready to assist those in need," the base's public affairs stated.

For more information on Andersen Air Force Base support services, please visit our website, http// www.andersen.af.mil.