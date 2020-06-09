The active-duty airman who died on June 3 on Andersen Air Force Base has been identified as Airman 1st Class Christopher H. Fay, assigned to the 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron.

“We are grieving the loss of our wingman,” said Brig. Gen. Gentry Boswell, 36th Wing commander. “Losing a member of our team is one of the most difficult things we face. We will stand strong and face this together. Every member of our team is a member of our Air Force family as well. At this time we are focused on caring for the family, friends and all of the Wingmen touched by Chris in his time with us. ”

The cause of death is still under investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.

The base's chaplains, mental health professionals and counselors are available and ready to assist those in need, its command stated. For more information on Andersen Air Force Base support services, please visit our website, http// www.andersen.af.mil.