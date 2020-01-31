Lt. Justin Collins, the U.S. Naval Base Guam staff judge advocate, recently received the Navy Legal Service Command's Services Attorney of the Year.

The award was given by Rear Adm. Darse E. Crandall, deputy JAG and commander, NLSC, on Jan. 10.

"He expertly handled 39 nonjudicial punishments and six administrative separations, served as the recorder on two boards of inquiry, guided 27 investigations, conducted six major civilian personnel actions, and provided legal advice on 43 significant administrative law actions," the award reads.

"Additionally, as a Special Assistant United States Attorney, he adjudicated 89 cases that included offenses such as driving under the influence, larceny, fraud, and vehicular misconduct."

Collins is a graduate of the University of Florida, where he received a bachelor of arts in political science and went on to law school at George Mason University School of Law in Arlington, Virginia.