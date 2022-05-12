Guam-based squadron ‘Crows’ fly north to Japan for summer

Birds fly south for the winter, but a group of locally-stationed airmen are heading north for the summer.

Andersen Air Force Base announced the 4th Reconnaissance Squadron, also known as the “Crows” departed Guam on May 11. Aircraft, equipment, and personnel assigned to the squadron are headed to Yokota Air Base, Japan to conduct intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations for the next few months, according to a release.

“It’s always sad to leave Guam, especially in recent years when Japanese law has prevented our families from joining us in Japan due to COVID-related travel restrictions,” said Lt. Col. John “Ichiban” Wright, 4 RS squadron commander. “However, our Crows put their heads down and take care of the mission, year in and year out, regardless of hardships they face each year. Their efforts are truly remarkable.”

According to the release, the group deploys out of Andersen annually to Yakota, in order to avoid the seasonal typhoon weather common in the Indo-Pacific region during the summer months.

“The 4th Reconnaissance Squadron's forward deployment is vital to our National Defense,” said Lt. Col. Cory Turner, 4 RS director of operations.

Japan has heavily restricted entry from foreign citizens as part of its COVID-19 pandemic response policies. Andersen Air Force Base noted that, because of loosening travel restrictions throughout the region, the squadron’s dependents could potentially join their loved ones in Japan. If allowed, this will be the first time in three years families will be able to join airmen on this deployment.

One of the main missions of the group is to operate the RQ-4B Global Hawk – a high-altitude intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance remotely piloted aircraft. The large drone can fly missions over 28 hours in duration at altitudes over 50,000 feet, according to a release. The Global Hawk has been permanently stationed on Guam since 2010, and has deployed to Japan nearly every year since 2014.