Department of Defense installations that are considered to have “high community transmission” will now require masks to be worn indoors.

Guam’s low COVID-19 numbers have, at least as of Thursday, excluded military installations here from that requirement, according to Joint Region Marianas Public Affairs Officer Lt. Cmdr. Katie Koenig.

Commander, Navy Installation Command identifies regions as high-transmission areas.

“Because Guam is doing such a good job keeping our numbers low and getting right at that 80%, hopefully, we are not right now identified as a high-transmission area,” Koenig stated.

Leadership at each command can decide, based on the situation their team deals with daily, whether masks will be required or not.

As of about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, fewer than 100 adults needed to be vaccinated to help reach the goal of 80% of adults vaccinated. That’s the point of “population immunity”, according to government of Guam officials.

The new DoD guidance came in a memorandum signed by Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen H. Hicks.

"In areas of substantial or high community transmission, DoD requires all service members, federal employees, onsite contractor employees and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask in an indoor setting in installations and other facilities owned, leased or otherwise controlled by DoD," the memorandum read.

“Service members, federal employees, onsite contractor employees, and visitors who are not fully vaccinated also need to continue to physically distance consistent with applicable Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and DoD Force Health Protection guidance,” according to the press release.

DoD installations, other facilities, and worksites are also required to post signs as well as information on their websites on the mask requirements.

In May, U.S. Naval Base Guam and Andersen Air Force Base dropped mask mandates for fully vaccinated personnel, to align with Department of Defense guidance. People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer required to wear a mask indoors or outdoors while on Navy installations.

Outside of Naval Base Guam and Andersen Air Force base installations, however, the government of Guam's mask mandate remain in place. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has said even when the 80% goal is reached, the mask mandate likely will stay in place.