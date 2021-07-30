Military installations in Guam aren't included in the Department of Defense's mandate to wear masks because it's not a high-transmission area.

Guam’s low COVID-19 numbers have, at least as of Thursday, excluded military installations here from that requirement, according to Joint Region Marianas Public Affairs Officer Lt. Cmdr. Katie Koenig. Commander, Navy Installation Command identifies regions as high-transmission areas.

“Because Guam is doing such a good job keeping our numbers low and getting right at that 80%, hopefully, we are not right now identified as a high-transmission area,” Koenig stated.

However, leadership at each command can decide, based on the situation their team deals with daily, whether masks will be required or not.

Several hours later on Thursday afternoon, acting Gov. Josh Tenorio announced that Guam had hit its goal of getting 80% of the adult population vaccinated. He reported that more than 96,000 adults received either the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. While capacity restrictions and social gathering limits have been lifted, he noted that Guam's mask mandate remains in place.

Community transmission

The new DoD guidance came in a memorandum signed by Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen H. Hicks.

"In areas of substantial or high community transmission, DoD requires all service members, federal employees, onsite contractor employees and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask in an indoor setting in installations and other facilities owned, leased or otherwise controlled by DoD," the memorandum read.

“Service members, federal employees, onsite contractor employees, and visitors who are not fully vaccinated also need to continue to physically distance consistent with applicable Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and DoD Force Health Protection guidance,” according to the press release.

DoD installations, other facilities, and worksites are also required to post signs as well as information on their websites on the mask requirements.

In May, U.S. Naval Base Guam and Andersen Air Force Base dropped mask mandates for fully vaccinated personnel, to align with Department of Defense guidance. People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer required to wear a mask indoors or outdoors while on Navy installations.