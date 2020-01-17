Five beaches on Guam are polluted above the accepted bacteriological standards, according to the Guam Environmental Protection Agency's 43 test samples taken on Thursday.

Guam EPA on Friday stated the five polluted beaches are:

Bangi Beach, Agat

Togcha Beach, by the cemetery in Agat

Asan Bay Beach, Asan

Padre Palomo Park Beach, Hagåtña

Dungca's Beach, Tamuning

According to the advisory by Guam EPA, swimming, fishing or playing in unsafe water may result in minor illnesses such as sore throat or diarrhea. The agency stated that these activities may also cause more serious illnesses such as meningitis, encephalitis, or severe gastroenteritis.

Children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems have a greater chance of getting sick when coming into contact with contaminated water, the agency stated.