13 Guam beaches polluted

Thirteen recreational waters were polluted above the accepted bacteriological standards, according to the Guam Environmental Protection Agency's testing of samples on Jan. 2.

Guam EPA on Friday stated the 13 polluted beaches are:

• Togcha Beach in Agat;

• Adelup Beach Park, Adelup Point Beach and Asan Bay Beach in Asan;

• Tanguisson Beach, Dededo;

• Hagåtña Bayside Park, West Hagåtña Bay;

• Talofofo Bay;

• Dungca's Beach, Tamuning;

• Trinchera Beach, East Hagåtña Bay;

• Matapang Beach Park, and Fujita Naton Beach in Tumon; and

• Toguan Bay in Umatac.

Samples were taken from 43 recreational beaches.

Swimming, fishing or playing in unsafe waters may result in minor illnesses such as sore throats or diarrhea, according to Guam EPA. These activities, when done in polluted waters, may also result in more serious illnesses such as meningitis, encephalitis, or severe gastroenteritis, the agency stated.

Guam EPA advised children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems have a greater chance of getting sick when they come in contact with contaminated water.