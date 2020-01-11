12 Guam beaches polluted

Twelve beaches on Guam are polluted above the accepted bacteriological standards, according to the Guam Environmental Protection Agency's 43 test samples taken on Thursday, Jan. 9.

Guam EPA on Friday stated the 12 polluted beaches are:

• Bangi Beach, Agat

• Togcha Beach - Cemetery, Agat

• Asan Bay Beach, Asan

• Tanguisson Beach, Dededo

• Hagåtña Bayside Park, Hagåtña

• Padre Palomo Park Beach, Hagåtña

• Piti Bay, Piti

• Talofofo Bay; Talofofo

• Dungca's Beach, East Hagåtña Bay

• Trinchera Beach, Tamuning

• Naton Beach - Fujita, Tamuning

• Naton Beach - Matapang Beach Park, Tamuning

According to the advisory by Guam EPA, swimming, fishing or playing in unsafe water may result in minor illnesses such as sore throat or diarrhea. The agency stated that these activities may also cause more serious illness such as meningitis, encephalitis, or severe gastroenteritis.

Children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems have a greater chance of getting sick when coming into contact with contaminated water, the agency stated.