July is known to be the busiest month of the year for jellyfish around Guam, according to Department of Agriculture biologist Brent Tibbats.

“Between 25% and 30% of all stings reported – happen in July,” he said.

On Wednesday morning, medics responded to the Gov. Josep Flores Beach Park, also called Ypao Beach, where a 9-year-old girl had been stung by a box jellyfish while swimming.

Box jellyfish frequent the island’s waters are not known to be deadly, but their sting can be rather painful, Tibbats said.

If you do get stung, Tibbats advises beachgoers to use a stick to remove any tentacles and flush the wound with salt water and vinegar.

“If the person has more serious symptoms then absolutely get professional medical care right away.”

Experts predicted these sea creatures would be in our area between July 12 - 15.

“We’ve had reports of them by the pier at the Merizo area, by Pago Bay, in Piti and in Tumon and also up around the Tarague area. They can show up around almost any beach around Guam,” he said. “They show up for about three days every month and then they go away. We are expecting them again in August from the 11 to the 14.

He advises swimmers to stay away or get out of the water if they do come across them, as they show up in large numbers.