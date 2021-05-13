Guam has today opened the COVID-19 vaccination to children 12 to 15 years old after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's endorsement of the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for this younger age group.

Parents or guardians can now bring their children in this age bracket to the vaccination clinic at the University of Guam Calvo Field House or other upcoming village-based vaccination clinics.

This opens the doors for younger teens and middle school students to be immunized in time for the next school year.

Dr. Felix Cabrera, chief medical officer of the Department of Public Health, confirmed that the vaccination for 12 to 15 years old begins "effective immediately."

"We are getting reports of a large amount of eager parents wanting to get their adolescent children vaccinated," Cabrera told The Guam Daily Post.

The Joint Information Center released additional details:

Minors who are 12 to 17 years of age may only receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccines are not recommended for individuals below the age of 18 years.

Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian and provide government-issued identification to validate age.

The parent or legal guardian will also be required to sign a consent form on behalf of the minor to receive the vaccine.

All residents 18 years of age or older are eligible for all three vaccine brands.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, governor's spokesperson, said parents can present a birth certificate to validate children's age.

JC updated the vaccination schedule to accommodate this latest age group:

May 13-15, Thursday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., UOG Calvo Field House

May 14, Friday, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., for the homeless population, Ypao Beach Park main pavilion

May 14, Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., for the general population, Ypao Beach Park main pavilion

May 14, Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., DPHSS Northern Region Community Health Center in Dededo

May 15, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Old Tiyan Carnival Grounds, drive-thru vaccination

May 19, Wednesday, 9 am. to 1 p.m., DPHSS Southern Region Community Heath Center in Inalåhan

May 20, Thursday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Astumbo Senior Citizens Center in Dededo

May 21, Friday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Father Duenas Memorial School Phoenix Center

May 22, Saturday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Yigo Gym

May 24, Monday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., John F. Kennedy High School Gym in Tamuning

May 25, Tuesday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Hyatt Regency Guam Grand Ballroom in Tumon

This story will be updated.