The Guam Psychology Internship Consortium, a program intended to train and retain psychologists for Guam, began Wednesday with the first cohort of two psychology doctoral student interns: Constance Baechler and Ladera Perez Linn.

The program is the result of 18 months of planning and development, and is held in partnership with the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education.

"The Guam-PIC offers two full-time paid internship positions for one year and, upon graduation, provides an opportunity for immediate employment," the Office of the Governor said in a press release. "Interns gain doctoral level education and clinical training at (Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center) and the Department of Corrections based on the standards and competencies of the American Psychological Association, and are trained in culturally relevant psychological services pertinent to Guam's diverse population. The goal of the Guam-PIC is to prepare, train and retain psychology doctoral interns to provide culturally competent, collaborative behavioral health care on Guam upon graduation."

Baechler said her background is in crisis management and suicide prevention, but she does not have previous exposure in forensic psychiatry or training in addiction treatment.

"This is an opportunity that is both rare and humbling," Baechler said during a press conference Thursday, adding that the other reason she chose to intern on Guam was to practice cultural humility "in a humanistic way."

"I'm looking forward to being able to work with a variety of different cultures in a community such as the community here in this room and the greater island," Baechler said.

Linn, who is from Guam, said she chose the island because she wants to serve underserved minority populations, and was looking for a program to cater to that desire.

"When I saw I got an email about Guam pick, and I was in absolute disbelief. I was just so ecstatic about this program. It's a dream. What better place is there to train for serving my community than at home. So I definitely made it my No. 1 choice. There were no doubts in my mind that I wanted to come home," Linn said.

Dennis Mohatt, vice president of behavioral health at WICHE, said this is the tenth internship program the commission has stood up in the western United States, and more than 250 interns have graduated from those programs, with 60% remaining in the places they've trained.

"And so, it's one of the best workforce development projects that I've ever been involved in my career," Mohatt said.

"For too long, our island has been designated as a health professional shortage area and a medically underserved population. The Guam-PIC is key to addressing the mental health crisis, strengthening our pathways to develop more homegrown medical specialists, and building a more sustainable health care system that better serves our people in their time of need,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in the press release.

"We are so pleased today, as this program provides the means to address the national shortage of psychologists, who are needed now more than ever," GBHWC Director Theresa Arriola said in the release.