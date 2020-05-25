Some members of Guam's biking community woke up early this Memorial Day morning to participate in the Gate-to-Gate Memorial Ride in which bicyclists rode between the Navy Base Guam gate to Andersen Air Force Base's gate, a 27-mile ride. The run was organized by Freedom Grinderz.
Most Popular
Articles
- Quarantined traveler tests positive for COVID-19
- Senators frustrated over lack of straightforward answers
- Residential cluster identified in Yigo during contact tracing
- Tent hospital will be moved to Naval Base Guam
- Guam shoppers form long lines as ROSS reopens
- 3,300 Economic Impact Payment checks processed
- GovGuam hires director for 4-person agency
- Pig hunting derby will help feed families
- Son of Micronesia graduates from Naval Academy
- Governor: No violations of law
Images
Videos
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
The scene on Sunday morning at the reopening of ROSS Dress for Less in Tamuning and Dededo raises a myriad of issues. Read more
That's Life
- Helen Middlebrooke
Yesterday marked the 45th anniversary of my mother’s death. Read more
- By John Thomas Brown
Editor's note: Local attorney and Guam procurement expert and teacher John Thomas Brown wrote a 10-page opinion titled "Guam laws on emergency… Read more