Guam: 'Big switch of the Pacific,' US winning Pacific telecom race

Guam has been called a strategic military location for years, but the island’s location doesn’t only benefit the U.S. military, it also puts the United States in a well-suited position to win the Pacific telecom race over China.

The race to control vital telecommunications infrastructure in the Pacific is founded upon a number of small island nations and territories in the Pacific Ocean, according to Geoffrey Irving, a military service member and employee with the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense, Acquisition and Sustainment to protect the Defense Industrial Base.

“The United States’ control of key geographic islands like Hawaii and Guam gives it an upper hand when seeking to run transpacific fiber optic cables,” he said.

His views were expressed in The Center for International Maritime Security, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that publishes submitted content on international maritime security on their website, cimsec.org.

Irving’s analysis shared his views on why Guam is “the big switch in the Pacific” and why the United States will dominate the Pacific telecom race.

“Subsea communications infrastructure is the backbone of the modern way of life. More than 95 percent of international internet traffic flows across subsea fiber optic cables. This data traffic includes all types of communications, from consumer phone calls, to streaming entertainment, financial transactions or secure military or intelligence messaging,” Irving said. “Cable infrastructure is such an important piece of the geopolitical chessboard because its ownership and control can influence global data traffic and the contents of that traffic.”

Because Guam is the landing point for many trans-Pacific cables, the island has now earned the moniker, “the big switch in the Pacific.”

As the big switch in the Pacific, Guam is well situated as the landing point of choice for the next generation of trans-Pacific cables that will effectively seal out Chinese telecom competitors from the Pacific subsea infrastructure market, Irving said.

Since 1987, roughly one cable every two years was laid, resulting in a total of 16 fiber optic cables during the explosion of telecommunication activity on Guam.

“Further, as a result of Guam’s strategic position as a gateway to Asia and wider trends in the telecommunications sector, many large U.S. technology companies are vying to invest in data centers in Guam,” Irving said in his analysis.

He noted that this interest in telecommunications infrastructure will benefit the island’s economy, creating opportunities for job growth and local telecommunications expertise.

“Because of these reasons, Guam’s role as ‘The Big Switch in the Pacific’ has been a driver of its local economy and will likely continue to yield dividends as the telecommunications industry matures and seeks improved and additional infrastructure projects,” Irving said. “Additionally, as the United States focuses its national security posture on the Pacific theater, Guam will likely see increased military investment, which has both positive and negative effects on local culture, but, inarguably, injects additional capital into the small island.”

Because the U.S. controls strategic switching points in the Pacific, namely Guam, America Samoa and Hawaii, Team Telecom - an interagency committee chaired by the Department of Justice that recommends who is issued a license from the Federal Communications Commission - standards have become the de facto standard for the Pacific maritime telecommunications industry.

Hyperscalers like, “Google and Meta plan to run two new cables, Echo and Bifrost, through Guam to diverse landing points in the Pacific. Additionally, Google plans to create the 'Apricot Cable' to extend Google Cloud services to markets that complement Echo and Bifrost’s reach. These cables will have the net effect of increasing internet connectivity and lowering latency for large swaths of under-connected Pacific populations,” Irving said.

With America's alignment of commercial demand and governmental industrial policy, he said “fiber optic cables have and will continue to proliferate in the Pacific. … The United States is particularly well suited to win the contest to dictate and control operations, standards and installation of new telecommunications infrastructure in the Pacific.”