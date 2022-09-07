Guam book 'I Lalai i Bilembaotuyan' set to launch mid-September

A new local book, titled, "I Lalai i Bilembaotuyan," is set to launch later this month by the University of Guam Press.

"I Lalai i Bilembaotuyan" is the story of a young girl, Lalai, and her grandfather, Tåtan Bihu.

Through patience, practice and love for one another, Tåtan Bihu teaches Lalai how to play the bilembaotuyan, a unique CHamoru instrument that makes a beautiful sound, according to UOG Press.

“Bilembaotuyan. It means 'vibrations of the belly,' because your tuyan or belly helps make its sound," the UOG Press website states. "When I use the hitting stick to tap the alåme, the tagu'a shakes on my belly and makes music."

UOG Press is hosting the special launch for "I Lalai i Bilembaotuyan" by Catherine Payne and John Payne II, scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 17, at Nieves M. Flores Memorial Library in Hagåtña.

There will be an author reading and special musical demonstration of the bilembaotuyan by Delores Quinata.

“I Lalai i Bilembaotuyan” is available for preorder now at uogpress.com.