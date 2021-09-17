The world's first all-civilian mission to space launched Wednesday from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida and a Guam connection is proudly held by one of the four astronauts.

The astronaut with a Guam connection in the SpaceX space mission, called Inspiration4, is Sian Proctor, a 51-year-old geoscientist who was born in Guam.

Proctor also is being celebrated as the first African-American woman to be a spacecraft pilot.

In a new Netflix documentary called "Countdown," which follows the four civilian astronauts' journey, Proctor said her father was stationed on the island as part of the NASA tracking station staff at the time of the United States' July 1969 Apollo 11 mission marking the first landing on the moon. She also proudly shares her Guam connection on her social media accounts.

She said her father was a self-taught mathematician whose work at the NASA tracking station in Guam was instrumental in the timely location of the Apollo 11 mission's crew members when they splashed down on their return to Earth.

In this historic Inspiration4 flight, Proctor said, speaking in the documentary, she's carrying with her keepsakes from Guam, including a personal note from Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong to her father Edward Langley Proctor Jr.

Armstrong gave the note during the Apollo 11 astronauts' Guam visit as part of their world tour. The note to her father states: "Ed, thanks for the help."

During their Guam tour, the Apollo 11 crew also gave Sian Proctor's father a certificate of appreciation, which includes Armstrong's famous quote from the moon: "One small step for a man. One giant leap for mankind."

Proctor also planned to carry a Guam coin with her, and it says "Where America's Day Begins," she said on a SpaceX video.

In Guam, Armstrong and fellow Apollo astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins were greeted enthusiastically, and Armstrong and Aldrin were seen paraded on a carabao-drawn cart, a NASA video and photos show.

On Twitter, Sia Proctor posted a copy of her birth certificate from Guam Memorial Hospital, saying: "I was born Saturday, March, 28, 1970 at 12:52 am." She arrived as a 6-pounder at GMH, she tweeted.

"I consider myself a #NASA Moon celebration baby because I was born 8.5 months after Armstrong took those famous first steps," she tweeted.

Just before she turned 1 year old, the Proctor family moved to St. Paul, Minnesota, and that's when "my life in snow began," Proctor said.

In the Netflix documentary, Proctor described how she had always wanted to be an astronaut, thanks in part to her now late father's behind-the-scenes role in America's first landing on the moon.

Her mother Gloria Deloris, also deceased, was also instrumental in her pursuit of going to space, she said.

On her website, MySpace2Inspire, Proctor states: "If it wasn't for my father's NASA memorabilia, his contributions to NASA, and his helping to put the first human on the moon would be lost to history. I really want to continue my father's legacy of advancing human spaceflight but not as a hidden figure. I want to be the first black female commercial astronaut."

The SpaceX mission set world history as the first all-civilian crew to go into space on its mission to circle the Earth for three days at a speed of 17,500 mph.

Proctor at first tried to pursue her dream of space adventure by applying to NASA's space program. She was a finalist in 2009 but ultimately didn't make the cut.

Designated seats

She applied to the SpaceX program, which offered four competitive or designated seats to civilians under four criteria.

Inspiration4 is raising $200 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for cancer research. The four on the flight were selected to represent four categories.

• Proctor was selected for the "prosperity" seat. She is an inspirational entrepreneur who has used the power of Shift4Shop to launch her dream business, according to Inspiration4's website.

• Jared Isaacman is the founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments, as well as an accomplished aviator and adventurer. He is the mission commander and fills the flight's "leadership" seat.

• Hayley Arceneaux, a physician assistant at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and pediatric cancer survivor, fills the flight's "hope" seat.

• Chris Sembroski, a retired airman who worked on ballistic missiles in the Air Force and served in the Iraq war and is a donor to St. Jude, was selected for the flight's "generosity" seat.