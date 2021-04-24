Guam-bound traveler isolated after COVID-19 test result reported mid-flight

A passenger on a United Airlines flight from Honolulu was brought directly to an isolation facility after arriving on Guam Thursday night.

Several passengers, those seated within three rows ahead and behind him will have to be quarantined for 14 days at the government quarantine facility, according to Janela Carrera, Department of Public Health and Social Services spokeswoman.

Other passengers on the flight will quarantine under the regular process, which means they must quarantine at the government of Guam-designated facility but are able to get a COVID-19 test on the sixth day. And if the results are negative they can complete the remainder of the 14-day quarantine at home, she said.

There were a total of 115 passengers on the flight; 26 were identified as close contacts because of their seats relative to the COVID-19-positive passenger, Carrera said.

Carrera said the process for the flight crew is slightly different. She didn’t have details as of press time, but said she would provide that information.

Carrera said it was the Department of Defense that advised DPHSS of the passenger's test result. DPHSS received the report of the test result about 45 minutes before the flight landed on Guam. It's not clear if the passenger is an active-duty military member, a dependent or a DOD civilian employee.

This news follows a press conference Thursday during which the governor said officials had discovered clusters of COVID-19 cases on Guam. One cluster stemmed from a social basketball game and another cluster involves a group of employees and customers of The Tsubaki Tower from April 14-19.