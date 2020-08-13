Guam bracing to return to Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has informed officials of public, private and Catholic schools earlier today to prepare for the reinstatement of Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, sources privy to the conversation has confirmed.

Under this highest level of COVID-19 readiness, schools will be closed and only essential businesses and government offices can stay open.

The governor met with education leaders from public and private schools at 2 p.m. today. Schools were asked to prepare for PCOR 1 starting Saturday and lasting two weeks.

Schools were urged to hold online-only classes.

The date that Guam could possibly go into PCOR 1 will be announced later.

Various government offices have been shut down temporarily including the Guam Legislature, the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Authority's main office and the governor's complex at Adelup.

The government of Guam is working on a schedule for more community-wide and testing for COVID-19.

The governor and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio have confirmed they have a moderate form of COVID-19 and they are generally well.

The governor has said she's recovering while in isolation and has been able to work remotely from home.

As of Wednesday night, 26 COVID-19 cases were added to Guam's total which reached 441 prior to the additional cases.

All 92 passengers on a United Airlines flight from Honolulu were quarantined last night after they arrived on Guam. A passenger on the flight had tested positive, according to the governor's office.