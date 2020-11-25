After the pandemic halted production for months, Guam's largest local brewer is resetting the market with new recipes and fresh ingredients. Only a couple of weeks after the Guam Brewery canned its latest recipes, the beers have been well received by consumers picking up the fresh flavors at retail stores throughout the island, the company stated in a press release.

The Guam Brewery, led by new head brewer Andrew Brunson, recently decided to focus on two flavors of beer to consistently supply the market with quality, locally produced craft beer: Guam Gold Cream Ale and Island IPA. These beers are canned and labeled at the company's facility in Harmon and distributed by Island Beverage Distributors to retail outlets islandwide, including Pay-Less Supermarkets, Circle K, Foodie's, ABC Stores and Kmart.

Initial feedback from local beer enthusiasts has been extremely positive, the company stated in the release. According to head brewer Brunson, "It is vital that we engage and communicate with our beer community on a regular basis."

Resident Edgar "Lerk" Gaza called the Guam Gold Cream Ale "clean, crisp taste, easy drinking and refreshing."

"I'm really excited to have beers that carry the flavors I love and are locally brewed," he said. "Can't wait to see what the Guam Brewery brings to the table next."

Jerome Daco said of the Island IPA: "First glance – looked juicy and definitely matched the taste. Juicy, hazy, with a good traditional beer end comparable to the top breweries' hazy IPAs."

About the brewery

The Guam Brewery is locally owned, locally designed and locally operated and delivers locally crafted beers canned on island. The Guam Brewery is the largest craft beer production brewery in the region and has received the Made in Guam designation for its quality craft beer recipes, according to the release.

For more information, visit theguambrewery.com or Facebook (@theguambreweryandtaphouse), Instagram (@guambrewery) and Twitter (@GuamTap).