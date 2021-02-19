Guam businessman Charles Thomas Polevich faced a choice when he allegedly hit a pedestrian while driving on Friday in Long Island, New York, where he has a home.

Polevich, 70, could have called 911 to get help for the pedestrian, later identified as Robert Maraj, 64, the father of rapper Nicki Minaj.

Instead, he allegedly fled the scene but later surrendered.

“The defendant then exited his vehicle, stood over the victim, asked him if he was OK, walked and returned to his vehicle and fled the scene,” a criminal complaint against Polevich alleges.

Polevich is the owner and president of Allied Pacific Environmental Consulting Inc. on Guam, according to court papers after he sued over his health insurance carrier in 2018.

Nassau County Police Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, in a press conference played online, said the Guam businessman "got out of the car, he looked at the deceased, made a conscious decision to leave instead of calling 911 ... instead of calling an ambulance for the man."

If the defendant was not intoxicated during the incident, and he didn't flee the scene, the police detective added, the case "would have been an auto accident."

Polevich surrendered to police early Wednesday and was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with evidence in the Feb. 12 death of Maraj.

While Polevich was driving home, he avoided intersections where he knew there would be cameras, court papers state.

Polevich was held on a $250,000 bond.