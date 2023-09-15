There’s help available for small business owners and entrepreneurs who are looking to start selling their products beyond Guam’s shores.

Business owners on Thursday sat down for a virtual conference hosted by the Guam Economic Development Authority, titled “Taking the Leap Beyond Guam: Exporting for Businesses."

Byron Goo, chief tea officer at Tea Chest Hawaii, which manufactures tea products, said the task of jumping into the export market was daunting at first. Tea Chest Hawaii got its start in 1995, and worked its way up to providing high-quality tea products and equipment to the hospitality industry in Hawaii.

After about 12 years of operations, company officials were looking for other ways to expand their business. “I'm sure this pattern is similar to Guam, you know, we have a million local residents, but we have 10 million visitors a year. So we said, ‘hey, is there an opportunity for us to export?’ And so we began to look around for training or a class for something to give us more insight,” Goo said.

After finding a six-week class with the U.S. Department of Commerce on exporting, Goo said he managed to pick up all the granular details of how exporting worked, and used the information to create an “export bible” that he used to move forward with getting his product across the water.

The Commerce Department provides services that anyone looking to get into the export market can take advantage of, Goo said.

“Looking up, for instance, information on a distributor or importer and getting a background check on these guys. That's one service that they provide with the in-country office. And then the other one is … they do a “Gold Key” service,” he said.

“You’ve got a product and you want to take it into a specific country. They have boots on the ground that can research what the market is like, and who the top competition is, and what are the major channels, whether it's food service or retail.”

The Hawaii Pacific Export Council, of which Goo is a member, also provides a number of training videos on YouTube for any aspiring entrepreneur, and regularly provides training sessions with information about specific export markets in the Asian region, such as Vietnam, Thailand, Korea, and even the Philippines.

Also speaking Thursday was Wade Byram, director of development and engagement at the Western United States Agricultural Trade Association, or WUSATA. Based out of Vancouver, Washington, WUSATA is a nonprofit group that helps small businesses get into the export game.

“We provide different types of services, export education, so I've heard some people talking about some needing some help or getting some education with exporting, we have those services available,” Byram said.

The association also has a fund match program, which helps business owners get to different events to expand their connections, as well as inbound and outbound trade missions, Byram said.

“Those are some really exciting things that we can offer to you, which will allow you to connect with buyers.”

Most of the businesses WUSATA works with have fewer than 1,000 employees.