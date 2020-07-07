Maria Torres had to close her dine-in restaurant service just two days after reopening it for the first time since the March shutdown.

"People at the time were still not confident about eating out," said Torres, the owner and manager of Cham's Thai Cuisine at ITC Building in Tamuning, on Monday. "People were still wary when the other table's customers sneeze, even though there's enough distance between them."

Most dine-in restaurants, with limited 50% capacity, are far from recouping their losses from the March shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are also others like Cham's Thai that still cannot reopen their dine-in service at all, and have been relying on their to-go service to keep the business afloat and to keep their loyal customers happy.

Torres said she had to let go of part-time employees since the restaurant operation has been limited to to-go service.

"It would help to get another PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loan while the restaurant industry is still not back to normal operations," Torres said.

Torres was able to apply for and obtain a forgivable PPP loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration during the second round of program funding.

"Thanks to PPP, we're able to keep six employees on the payroll even if the business is far from what it was prior to COVID," she said.

Torres is among those wondering whether small businesses like hers could apply for another PPP loan, since the program still has lots of remaining funds and small businesses are still struggling. Guam's tourism economy has not reopened.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump signed into law a bill extending the deadline to apply for PPP loans to Aug. 8.

That's after the deadline closed on June 30, but with about $130 billion still available.

There's no response from the SBA Guam office as of press time, on whether previous loan recipients can have another try at it.

But those who were not able to apply at all, or those who missed the previous deadlines, now have another chance to avail of the PPP loan.

The numbers

Guam has 3,493 small businesses, based on SBA numbers.

Of that number, 2,606, or about 75%, got PPP loan approvals since April, totaling nearly $300 million during the first and second round of funding.

As of June 27, SBA data shows 2,098 small businesses on Guam were able to receive $195 million in the second round of PPP.

The first round of PPP funding allowed 508 Guam small business to access $102.4 million.

Jeff Pleadwell, owner of Jeff's Pirates Cove, said restaurants will need another PPP loan. "The same amount, same forgiveness conditions with all the new, enhanced, longer terms," he said.

"This would probably save me, as the two-month spending conditions forced us to spend very fast, but the PPP served its purpose keeping almost all of my employees here. Now as business remains less than 50% and dropping during the virus alerts, I don't know how long I will be able to keep them all or how any of us business owners will be able to go on until the invisible threat has passed," Pleadwell said.

Business was slowly coming back but these days, he said, any poor publicity surrounding the virus causes instant panic and big immediate drops in daily sales.

The struggle continues, he said, as "PPP funds have run out."