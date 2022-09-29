Guam CAHA celebrates 55 years

The Guam Council on the Arts and Humanities Agency encourages island residents to help celebrate “Arts of Action," as part of its 55th anniversary celebration and events.

Guam CAHA will mark its decadeslong service to the island with a fundraiser Oct. 22 at the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa.

Workshops and demonstrations will begin at 4 p.m. at the Hilton's The Gallery, followed by a cocktail reception at the Micronesian Room at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $75 per person which will give access to workshops, the cocktail event and chesa (light food), with one free drink of your choice.

The organization's anniversary and its initiatives scheduled for October coincide with Arts and Humanities Month, according to Guam CAHA.

Since 1967, the purpose of CAHA is to support and encourage artistic endeavors while also providing opportunities for Guam residents to discover, engage with, express, and appreciate artistic talent in all its forms, the organization stated.

Those interested in attending or supporting can call 671-300-7589 or email michael.mafnas@caha.guam.gov.