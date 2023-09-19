The Guam Council on the Arts and Humanities Agency 56th anniversary will be celebrated during the upcoming National Arts and Humanities Month, or NAHM, held in October.

NAHM is a coast-to-coast recognition of arts and culture in the U.S., which was launched by Americans for the Arts around 30 years ago as National Arts Week in honor of the 20th anniversary of the National Endowment for the Arts, Guam CAHA said in a press release.

The proclamation signing ceremony and exhibit featuring collections from local artists will open at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6 on the second floor of the DNA Building in Hagåtña. To further celebrate the arts and humanities on the island, Guam CAHA will also host exhibits and outreach programs for one month at Guam Premier Outlets and the Agana Shopping Center.