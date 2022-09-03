Guam Cancer Registry to release 5-year update to cancer statistics on Guam

It's been several years since information regarding cancer cases on island has been updated, but, at the end of September, the Guam Cancer Registry will release the latest version of its facts and figures.

“By end of September, we will be publishing the latest version of the Guam facts and figures. That’s a document that every state and territory puts out every five years, it shows incidence and prevalence rates of cancer in general and for the different, specific types of cancer by age group, sex,” said Rachael Leon Guerrero, University of Guam vice provost of research and sponsored programs.

The last version of the Guam Cancer Registry's Facts and Figures was done from 2007-2011. Gathering the data is part of the registry’s mandate to document all cancer cases on island.

“And to work collaboratively with the Guam Department of Public Health (and Social Services) to coordinate an updated listing of the prevalence of cancer incidence rates on island for submission to the Pacific Cancer Registry in Hawaii and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” Leon Guerrero said.

The data collected is used as a basis to justify the need for funding in applications for grants from the CDC and the National Institutes of Health to combat cancer.

“For example, cervical cancer among certain groups here is very high on Guam, higher than the U.S. mainland, and so it provides that type of information,” Leon Guerrero said.

While she could not provide concrete data on trends in cancer patients prior to the release of the data, she said she believes the report will show steady growth.

"I think that what the data is going to show is there might be certain types of cancer that may be kind of steady and maybe even going down slightly, but other types may be increasing slightly,” she said. “It's going to be really interesting when that comes out and it will be interesting to see how things are changing because things have changed a little bit. You’re going to see that same cancers that are high, lung cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, those are the top among cancers. Lung cancer is just not going to go away and it's really related to the high rates of tobacco use here on Guam. We have one of the highest per capita tobacco smoking here on Guam, in the country.”

Aside from the report, there are areas in cancer prevention that are being explored, she said.

Right now, the Guam Cancer Registry is at the middle mark of its 5-year cancer grant partnership cycle with the University of Hawaii.

“One of our teams developed a cancer prevention, tobacco intervention and cessation curriculum for middle school,” Leon Guerrero said.

The innovative curriculum is geared toward sixth to eighth grade students in selected Guam Department of Education middle schools, this fall. Students will be taught relevant resistance strategies to substance use to include e-cigarettes and betel nut use.

The curriculum is survey-based. Fuetsan Manhoben Youth Substance Use Prevention Program refers to the power within youth to draw on values to remain drug-free and healthy, according to a release from UOG.

The UOG Cancer Research Center also has a project that delves into cytotoxins and the relationship to liver cancer and liver disease. Leon Guerrero said the university is recruiting subjects for this study.