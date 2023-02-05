Since 1985, a total of 286 individuals have been diagnosed with HIV on island, 140 of them live on Guam.

“The difference between the two numbers is the individuals may have passed on due to age or even due to AIDS diagnosis. Based of off the last report, 50% of the individuals living on Guam are virally suppressed,” Vince Aguon, a communicable disease coordinator with the Department of Public Health and Social Services, told The Guam Daily Post.

A patient who is classified as virally suppressed is getting the necessary treatment needed and are taking their medications as directed by their doctor. Viral suppression is defined as having less than 200 copies of HIV per milliliter of blood. HIV medicine can even make the viral load so low that a test can't detect it. This is called an undetectable viral load.

During the pandemic, the HIV/AIDS program did notice an increase in HIV patients on island, according to DPHSS.

“People were returning home because (of) COVID-19. People didn’t have jobs. There were so many different reasons. … Their labs are reported to the health department and that’s how we see that. It’s not a significant increase. It’s just a handful of individuals,” Aguon said.

But now that the island, and much of the world, is returning to “normal,” DPHSS is starting to see a shift.

“That is actually going on as we speak. Again, we don’t closely monitor every single person’s travel. We just get reports, based on what the provider might give to us, that an individual may be leaving and that’s when we have to endorse the case to a jurisdiction,” Aguon said.

Persons living with HIV

Patients of all ages have been diagnosed with HIV and some of them have lived with the infection since they were young.

“We have some cases who are now in their teens who were diagnosed when they were young and this is for different factors. We have cases all the way up to 60s, 70s and 80s right now. But for the most part, the infections are between the ages of 30 and 49 years of age. Most cases on island have been the 'men having sex with men population,' and that’s not just the gay population. It could be straight men who have sex with other men. We call it the MSM population,” he said.

Any time a person is diagnosed with HIV or AIDS, information is sought regarding partner activity in terms of sexual or “injection” drug contacts, but getting that information isn’t always easy.

Overall, the number of cases diagnosed on island suggests some stability when it comes to HIV/AIDS.

“We’ve pretty much been low and stable as far as the infections. Our infections have been 1% positivity,” Aguon said. “We just need to keep apprised on that because that could increase the levels of HIV on the island.”

“Currently, Guam’s Ryan White program serves 26 active clients. Six of whom are enrolled in the AIDS Drugs Assistance Program (ADAP), which is heath insurance for persons living with HIV that covers issues related to the virus,” according to thebody.com, an HIV/AIDS resource.

Fear of COVID

During the pandemic, Public Health noted that concerns of COVID-19 risk of transmission did stop some patients from seeking care, although Aguon said they did try to allay concerns. The real impact is yet to be seen.

“They felt that if someone has COVID-19, they get exposed that they may get really sick given that they’re immunocompromised,” noted Aguon, who said the department responded with increased engagement with patients at their homes.