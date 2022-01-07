Five Catholic schools have reported a combined total of 20 new positive cases of COVID-19 between Jan. 4-6, 2022, during the return from Christmas break. All are students.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services has been notified and the schools are working closely with DPHSS and Archdiocese of Agaña COVID-19 liaison Cathy Rivera Castro on contact tracing and testing for those with possible exposure. The schools have communicated with their parents and guardians, according to the Archdiocese of Agana.

The following Catholic schools reported cases:

• Father Duenas Memorial School, 12.

• Saint Francis School, 3

• Academy of Our Lady Guam, 2

• Mount Carmel Schoo, 2

• Bishop Baumgartner Memorial School, 1