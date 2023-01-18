Guam celebrates 50th year of Taipei sister city agreement

The Guam Visitors Bureau marked a banner milestone in the shared history of Taiwan and Guam by celebrating the 50th anniversary of their sister city agreement, the Guam Visitors Bureau announced in a press release.

Guam's first elected governor, Carlos Camacho, and Taipei's then-Mayor Chang Feng-hsu, signed the sister city agreement Jan. 12, 1973. It marked the third sister city agreement signed between Taipei City and the United States.

Led by GVB President and CEO Carl Gutierrez, a small delegation from Guam traveled to Taipei to host a special gala that brought together more than 80 Taiwanese government officials, travel and trade representatives, international media, airline partners and tourism industry experts.

“This golden anniversary of our sister city agreement with Taipei City is a celebration of Guam’s role in diplomatic relations and cultural ties with the Taiwanese people over the last several decades,” said Gutierrez. “We are proud to reconnect with Taiwan as we seek to expand opportunities that go beyond tourism.”

Inalåhan Mayor Anthony Chargualaf, Humåtak Mayor Johnny Quinata and Mayors’ Council executive director and Guam Education Board member Angel Sablan were invited to be part of GVB’s mission to share ideas and learn about projects in culture, business, education, tourism and other fields that could stimulate new opportunities of growth for the island, GVB said in the release.

They also conducted a special presentation at the 50th anniversary event.

“We thought, 'What can we bring to the Taipei government to signify this event of the sister city signing in Guam 50 years ago?'” said Sablan. “I looked at our files and I found the resolution signed by the mayors of Guam, back then called commissioners, and the mayor of Taipei – the late Chang Feng-hsu. We proudly presented the documents that were signed 50 years ago to the Taipei government at the gala and put a seal from the Mayors' Council of Guam that indicates that we want to go another 50 years. Of the 24 people that signed these documents, only four are alive today. But, I can tell you their DNA are in these documents. So, they are alive in these documents and they will always be alive because their DNA is here.”

The Guam delegation also met with the American Institute in Taiwan, which is essentially the U.S. embassy in Taiwan, and members of the Taipei City government to discuss economic opportunities that mutually benefit Taiwan and Guam.

“After 50 years, lots of things have changed, but only one thing has remained unchanged and that’s our friendship as well as our intentions to work together to further strengthen our bilateral relations,” stated Taipei City government counselor of international and mainland affairs Gordon C.H. Yang. “I would like to express our appreciation for the governor of Guam to offer representation here in Taipei from the Guam Visitors Bureau through the Guam Taiwan Office. We look forward to moving our relations beyond tourism and travel to other areas such as economic and cultural activities, agriculture, trade, medical support and even regional security.”

AIT pitches direct flights to Guam

AIT acting Deputy Director Brent Omdahl also pitched to airline partners during his remarks at the gala event to bring back direct service to Guam. He said the benefits would be immense, to include new business in Taiwan’s agricultural exports that could bring fresh fruits, vegetables, fish and other products into the U.S. market through Guam.

“Outside of Asia, the United States is the No. 1 destination for Taiwan travelers. About 16% of international travelers from Taiwan travel to the United States. Many of those in the past have gone to Guam. Unfortunately, since the pandemic hit, that direct flight to Guam has taken a back seat,” said Omdahl. “There’s nothing more that could be done to improve trade relations, to improve tourism, to improve investment and really, as Gordon mentioned, improve the security situation in the Asia-Pacific than for a direct flight to be reestablished between Taipei, Taiwan, and Guam.”

Omdahl noted direct flights would be an economic benefit to deepen medical tourism opportunities for travelers coming from Guam and other locations in the United States to seek medical care.

Charters scheduled for Chinese New Year

With active discussion of resumption of direct air service to Guam on the table, Taiwanese travel agents Spunk Tours, Phoenix Travel and Lion Travel worked with airline partner Starlux to schedule four direct charter flights to Guam for the Chinese New Year.

The charters will begin Jan. 20 and will bring more than 700 travelers from Taiwan to Guam.