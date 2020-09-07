The Guam Census Office resumes operations at its telephone call center for residents to complete the 2020 Census of Guam today, according to a release from the census office.

Residents who have not completed the 2020 Census of Guam are encouraged to call 645-2020 to complete their interviews. Census workers will ask questions about the age, gender, income, health and educational status of each member of the household, as well as questions regarding the housing structure itself. All responses are confidential.

Residents may also call village assistance lines as follow:

• Northern Dededo: 645-2119

• Southern Dededo: 645-2125

• Southern Yigo: 645-2112

• Tamuning, Tumon, Harmon, Hagåtña: 645-2106

• Northern Yigo: 645-2115

• Agana Heights, Chalan Pago-Ordot, Sinajana: 645-2090

• Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Mangilao: 645-2085

• Barrigada: 645-2097

• Piti, Asan, Agat, Santa Rita: 645-2101

• Yona, Talofofo, Inarajan, Merizo, Umatac: 645-2080

Call center hours are Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Under Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, the Guam Census Office in Tamuning will remain closed to the public.

Residents who have already completed their interviews may receive another call regarding the answers they provided during their interviews. This follow-up process is part of the 2020 Census of Guam quality check to ensure the accuracy of the responses given.

The last day to respond to the 2020 Census of Guam has been extended to Sept. 30.

For more information, visit 2020census.guam.gov or email guam@2020census.gov.