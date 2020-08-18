Guam census office suspends in-person interviews

The 2020 Census of Guam office has suspended all in-person interviews. Residents who have yet to complete their 2020 Census interview can participate by calling 645-2020.

Residents may also contact their specific village assistance lines:

Northern Dededo: 645-2119

Southern Dededo: 645-2125

Northern Yigo: 645-2115

Southern Yigo: 645-2112

Tamuning, Tumon, Harmon, Hagåtña: 645-2106

Agana Heights, Chalan Pago,-Ordot, Sinajana: 645-2090

Mongmong, Toto, Maite, Mangilao: 645-2085

Barrigada: 645-2097

Piti, Asan, Agat, Santa Rita: 645-2101

Yona, Talofofo, Inarajan, Merizo, Umatac: 645-2080

Call center hours have been extended. The new hours are Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All data collection for the 2020 Census of Guam is slated to end Sept. 15.