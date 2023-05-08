The Guam Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 99th Anniversary Gala on Saturday, dancing the night away to a "Vogue” themed night, which also recognized the anniversaries of some of its members.

It was inspired by the magazine Vogue and Madonna’s 1990 song "Vogue," said Ernie Galito, 99th Anniversary Gala event chair, and recognized that the Chamber’s strength is its membership.

“Not only do we have members who are in business, but we also have a lot of nonprofit organizations, such as Make-A-Wish, the Chinese Chamber of Commerce. … We have sole proprietorships as well as large coporations as well as medium-size businesses. It gives an opportunity for people to have a voice,” Galito said.

Many members celebrated milestones as part of the event.

“Like 40 organizations that celebrated anywhere from 20-year anniversary all the way to 85 years. ... Calvo's SelectCare celebrated its 85th anniversary. … The Hyatt Regency Guam is celebrating 30 years, Make-A Wish Foundation 35 years, Dewitt Moving and Storage 40 years, TakeCare and Great National Insurance are celebrating 50 years,” Galito said.

Among the celebrants in attendance was Kristine Lujan, vice chair of the Make-a-Wish Foundation, who was excited to share the nonprofit's milestone.

“With everything that’s been going on with the pandemic and being able to come out of it as a nonprofit organization, celebrating 35 years is such a big deal this year, for Make-a-Wish Guam and the CNMI. A lot of the Wish kids, their wishes were on standby, some of the most-wanted wishes for our kids in the organization were travel wishes and now that we are coming out of the pandemic, our wishes are starting to get granted again. It’s just so exciting to be able to celebrate this big year and also be able to continue to grant the wishes of our kids in Guam and the CNMI,” Lujan said.

With the community’s support, Make-A-Wish has thrived while granting wishes for many children with critical illnesses on Guam and in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, she said.

“It takes the entire community to come together to support these nonprofit organizations and most especially Make-A-Wish. A lot of the companies here celebrating their anniversary tonight have come alongside Make-A-Wish in these last 35 years and have supported our board and we’ve got board members here celebrating their own company's anniversaries tonight and to be able to come together with them and celebrate Make-A-Wish’s 35 years, that’s amazing,” she said.

The gala was held at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort, but the party didn’t end there. Galito said there were two after-parties.

While the Chamber gala was all about fun, throughout the year the Chamber works to keep its membership informed, Galito said.

“For example, last month we had the deputy director for the Department of Revenue and Taxation, she kind of explained all the things that you have to look for, for group tax filings," Galito said, "Then, throughout the year, we have small workshops for people who want to improve, upscale their workforce. ... To improve their career paths, we have mentorship programs ... to help bring entrepreneurs into the world of business, because we want to have a good succession plan from this generation to prepare for the next generation."