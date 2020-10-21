Guam Chamber to host senatorial candidates' forum

The Guam Chamber of Commerce is hosting its monthly general membership meeting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. The meeting will provide an open opportunity for all candidates to address the business community and will focus on the island economy, general business concerns and their perspectives on various private sector issues. The event will feature 25 of the 29 candidates running for the Guam Legislature. They are, in alphabetical order:

• Vicente Anthony Ada.

• John Ananich II

• Michelle Armenta

• Frank Blas Jr.

• Fred Bordallo, Jr.

• Vincent Borja

• Joanne Brown

• Christopher Carillo

• Joseph Cruz

• Christopher Duenas

• David Duenas

• Don Edquilane

• Dominic Hernandez

• Frank Leon Guerrero

• Joaquin Leon Guerrero

• Kelly Marsh Taitano

• James C. Moylan

• Tina Muña Barnes

• Sabina Perez

• Joe S. San Agustin

• Sandra Seau

• Amanda Shelton

• Telo Taitague

• Therese Terlaje

• Mary Camacho Torres

For those interested in hearing from the senatorial candidates, click HERE.

Additionally, this year's Chamber Nominating Chair will introduce Chamber members who are seeking a seat on the Chamber's 2021 Board. The chairman will also open the floor for one final opportunity to nominate candidates to serve on the 2021 Chamber Board of Directors.