Guam chooses Biden

If the national vote for president follows Guam’s straw poll, former Vice President Joe Biden could be the next president.

As of Wednesday, even as the counts were still hours or even days from being finalized, President Donald Trump was claiming victory, according to Reuters.

By early Wednesday, the race was down to a handful of states, and both Trump, 74, and Biden, 77, had possible paths to reach the needed 270 Electoral College votes to win the White House, Reuters reported.

Shortly after Biden said he was confident of winning the contest once the votes are counted, Trump appeared at the White House to declare victory and said his lawyers would be taking his case to the U.S. Supreme Court, without specifying what they would claim.

Americans on Guam, who can’t vote for president, gave Biden 14,445 votes and President Donald Trump 10,938 in the straw poll.

Traditionally, the Guam Election Commission includes the national race for president on ballots. The results of Guam's poll has fallen in line with the results of the popular vote in presidential elections.

However, in 2016, Guam voters overwhelmingly chose former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump by a margin of nearly 3 to 1. The presidential straw poll showed Clinton had 22,972 votes to Trump's 7,747. Trump, however, was voted into the presidency by way of the Electoral College.