Individuals applying for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance can get help at the Guam Congress Building in Hagåtña.

FEMA representatives will be at the Guam Congress Building from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day this week to assist individuals who don't have access to a computer or internet service, or who may have difficulty navigating the online registration application, according to a news release from Joseph R. San Agustin, executive director of Legislative Central Operations.

Individuals interested in applying for FEMA assistance are asked to have their Social Security number, banking information and routing numbers with them before meeting with FEMA representatives.

All information provided to FEMA is kept confidential.