Guam Conservatory of Arts invites the island to catch a glimpse of the island's new performing arts program

The Guam Conservatory of Arts will soon open its doors to the island's young dancers and musicians in September.

Conservatory President Eugene Bob Bordallo moved back to Guam after dancing professionally with the San Francisco Opera Ballet, Peninsula Ballet Theatre and San Francisco Dance Theater.

While in the states, he worked on a program that made performing arts education accessible to more kids.

"I helped establish San Francisco Family Theater, an inner-city ministry that gave underprivileged youth access to classes in ballet and theater," he said. "Some of those students are now performing around the world and leading their own dance education programs."

Bordallo, who also is the artistic director and principal dancer of the conservatory, is bringing that vision to Guam.

He said the conservatory will offer needs-based scholarships "so that those who would not otherwise afford our programs are able to participate."

The conservatory aims to help those in the performing arts of all levels gain access to their professional training with the help of grants, fundraisers and tuition.

"By my knowledge, our organization is the first of its kind on Guam, that is – a performing arts school that offers needs-based scholarships," he said.

The process to gain nonprofit status and open its doors was delayed by the COVID-19 outbreak. But after more than a year and a half of hard work, they're preparing for their first fundraiser that will help with their grants and scholarship programs.

"Cocktails at the Conservatory" will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 31. He and Vice President Kathy Aguon invite the island community to the fundraiser to support the arts programs.

Disciplines

The conservatory's pre-professional ballet program will utilize the syllabi of the Vaganova Method, which is Russian, and of the United Kingdom-based Royal Academy of Dance, according to Bordallo.

"Both programs are systematically graded so that our students receive training that is thorough and complete," he said. "Auditions for our pre-professional program will be held and students who are accepted into the program will be placed according to their ability, age and experience."

Bordallo and Aguon are also working on two other programs.

Bordallo said they're in the process of identifying music instructors who share their vision and dedication to comprehensive training.

"It is exciting to see so many musicians and teachers willing to be a part of the conservatory," he added.

They're also designing the drama program, the curriculum for which will be as structured as their dance and music programs.

"The Guam Conservatory of Arts will utilize internationally recognized syllabi so that our ballet instruction lays a solid foundation and gives our students a strong technique," Bordallo said. "Upon graduating the upper levels of our pre-professional program, our students will be able to compete for scholarships at universities that offer dance programs as well as compete for entry-level positions in professional dance companies."

The upcoming fundraiser will give everyone a taste of the organization and its goals, Aguon said.

"'Cocktails at the Conservatory' is our first fundraiser event. Its goal is to introduce the conservatory space itself and its programs to the community, and of course to raise as much money as we can to ... open our doors. We are looking for donors and benefactors who love the arts as much as we do and can lend their support to sustain our programs," she said.

Professional-level instruction

Aguon said as a new organization they intend to make available as many scholarships as possible during each calendar year.

"As a nonprofit organization, our ability to provide scholarships is dependent upon our working capital and the amount of donations we receive," she said. "As such, there is no set amount that we will provide to applicants on a yearly basis."

She said the conservatory aims to provide professional-level ballet instruction to everyone who registers and attends.

"Auditions will take place for those who are interested in our pre-professional division and it is open to children aged 6-18," she said.

Students may be required to take up to five classes a week, depending on their age and experience. The studio encourages those who are curious to check out the classes and see which classes suit them best.

Bordallo said audition dates for the pre-professional programs will be posted on the conservatory's website. Students who are accepted may then apply for a needs-based scholarship.

He said students who aren't necessarily interested in the pre-professional program but want to take classes periodically should still go to their website and fill out the form for more information.