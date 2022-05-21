Guam contractors' lawsuit over H-2B visa worker denials dismissed

U.S. District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Friday granted the Guam Contractors Association's request to voluntarily dismiss its 2016 lawsuit against the federal government for denying nearly all petitions for skilled foreign workers under the H-2B visa program.

The contractors' motion to dismiss comes at a time when Guam's H-2B worker population has reached more than 2,600, the highest in at least 27 years, based on Guam Department of Labor data.

Most of the visa holders are working on military construction projects.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"Plaintiffs and defendants now agree that since the time of the original complaint, new laws have been enacted, and new policies adopted, that render the majority of plaintiffs' claims moot," the judge said in her written ruling issued shortly after a hearing on the motion Friday morning.

In 2016, GCA and 11 Guam employers sued the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services after nearly zero approval of petitions to hire H-2B workers, mostly from the Philippines.

The plaintiffs challenged a purported new policy that USCIS adopted as it applied to "temporary need" for H-2B visa applications.

But since then, two versions of the National Defense Authorization Act created exemptions to the necessity of proving temporary need for all military contracts, according to attorney Jeff Joseph, representing the plaintiffs.

He said the exemptions also cover prime contractors and subcontractors providing services that are directly connected to, supporting, associated with, or adversely affected by the military realignment occurring on Guam and the CNMI, with priority given to federally funded military projects.

Also exempted are health care workers at facilities that jointly serve members of the U.S. armed forces, their dependents and civilians on Guam or in the CNMI.

Tydingco-Gatewood dismissed the case in its entirety. Each side will bear its own costs, she said.

"I'm glad this was resolved this way," the judge said at the hearing.

She recalled that in the beginning, it was "heart-wrenching" and seemed "very challenging," and she's glad that the parties came to a resolution.

"It took a long time, but it's here," she said.

Four of the plaintiff class members, however, have claims that are not rendered moot.

That's because the exemption does not apply to other industries that rely on the H-2B program, such as hospitality, landscaping, education and other industries.

These are Marianas Linen Supply Inc., Guam Tropical Dive Station, Guam Radiology Consultants and Zenaida Zantua New Fresh Bread Bakeshop.

Joseph, at the hearing, said two of the four indicated they do not want to proceed, while the remaining two did not respond and did not indicate wanting to proceed.

"At this point, we have no viable plaintiffs that are willing and able to proceed and represent the class," he told the judge.

At the hearing, the federal government's attorneys, Glenn Girdharry and Mikel Schwab, did not object to the motion to dismiss.

The nearly 100% rejection of all H-2B petitions starting late 2015 not only led to delays in construction projects on Guam, but also raised the cost of building or renovating almost anything - from hotels to family homes - because of the limited number of construction workers.

Guam still lacks the skilled labor needed to work on billions of dollars worth of military and nonmilitary construction projects, although efforts are ongoing to train as much of the local workforce as possible.