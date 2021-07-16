Guam could host 2,000 Afghans, but advocate calls plan tentative

The White House on Wednesday confirmed the evacuation of Afghan allies will start in two weeks as part of "Operation Allies Refuge" with no further details, but one of the leading advocates for the evacuation to a U.S. territory said 2,000 Afghans would be brought to Guam while their visas are being processed.

Chris Purdy, project manager for the Veterans for American Ideals program at Human Rights First, said his understanding is that Guam will house "2,000 Afghan evacuees on Andersen Air Force Base," and that "a significant amount of COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to Kabul."

"But things may change," Purdy said. Purdy is a retired Army sergeant who served in Iraq from 2004 to 2011.

That 2,000 people is just a fraction of the estimated 18,000 Afghan special immigrant visa, or SIV, applicants in the pipeline. The SIV application takes years to process, advocates said.

Purdy and No One Left Behind co-founder Matt Zeller are among leading advocates for the immediate evacuation of Afghan allies to Guam or other U.S. territories while their visas are being processed.

They said leaving the Afghan allies behind puts them at great risk of harm or death at the hands of the Taliban, and that Guam successfully hosted war evacuees during the Vietnam War in the 1970s and the Gulf War in the '90s.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, during a briefing on Wednesday, said "Flights out of Afghanistan for SIV applicants who are already in the pipeline will begin in the last week of July and will continue."

Psaki gave no specific details, citing "operational and security reasons." These details include where the allies would be sent, who will be eligible to be sent, how many of them will travel, and what role the U.S. military will play.

"Our objective is to get individuals who are eligible relocated out of the country in advance of the removal — of the withdrawal of troops at the end of August," she said.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Del. Michael San Nicolas on Thursday said they had yet to receive official word about Guam's role in the evacuation.

US military bases

The Washington Post reported Wednesday (Thursday, Guam time) that the Biden administration may house some of the Afghan nationals on military bases in the U.S. as part of "Operation Allies Refuge."

In 1975 and 1996, the U.S. evacuated more than 110,000 Vietnamese and more than 6,000 Iraqi allies, respectively, to Guam, while their permanent visa applications were processed.

On July 21, Guam will mark the 77th anniversary of its liberation by the U.S. from Japanese occupation during World War II.

"Operation New Life," in 1975, involved the processing on Guam of Vietnamese refugees evacuated before and after the Fall of Saigon.

More than 111,000 of the evacuated 130,000 Vietnamese were transported to Guam, where they were housed in tent cities.

Most of them spent only two to three weeks on Guam before they were transported to the U.S. or, in a few cases, to other countries.

In 1996, the U.S. launched "Operation Pacific Haven," and evacuated more than 6,000 Iraqi or Kurdish refugees to Guam who eventually resettled in the U.S. after a number of weeks.

Now, Guam once again may play a role in "Operation Allies Refuge."

No updates

The governor said she has yet to receive any updates about the Afghan allies' evacuation.

"We haven't heard much from (Joint Region Marianas commander Rear Adm. Benjamin R. Nicholson) because he really doesn't have any official word. I know they are still in discussions and planning stage. It's going to be a big operation and we want to make sure things are done adequately, appropriately and properly," Leon Guerrero said.

San Nicolas on Thursday afternoon said, "There is no movement as of right now."

The governor in June wrote a letter to President Joe Biden, expressing Guam's support to temporarily host the Afghan allies if a decision was made, but she wanted to make sure the local government would be included in any such planning.

The United States plans to complete its pullout from Afghanistan on Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks that sent the U.S. into its longest war. The withdrawal is nearly complete.