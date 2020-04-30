One more Guam resident tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday, raising the total to 146.

There have been 5 deaths and 131 recoveries.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services tested 232 individuals for COVID-19 on Thursday. One tested positive through DPHSS and 231 tested negative for SARS-CoV-2, according to the Joint Information Center.

The results include samples from clinics, hospitals, quarantine, remaining samples from the COVID-19 expanded testing in Astumbo, Dededo on April 29, and samples from testing conducted today in Mangilao.