Guam Customs: More forfeiture control means more money

Guam Customs and Quarantine is hopeful that it will be able to generate more revenue for the agency, as it works to enhance enforcement in screening what comes into the island’s borders.

Customs Director Ike Peredo recently spoke in support of Bill No. 87-36, which would authorize his agency to take possession and title of seized property through asset forfeiture.

“The Customs budget that is submitted is always reduced, which creates a shortfall on Customs operations. That is where the keeping of items meaning forfeiture of items from Bill 87-36 if passed, Customs forfeitures program will generate funds for Customs to supplement its reduced budget,” Peredo said.

Customs has received a cut of at least a $4 million in its fiscal year budget between 2017 and 2021.

“The proposed bill supports Customs' border enforcement and gives Customs an important tool in our fight against border smuggling crime,” he said. “Forfeiture is a powerful tool used to dismantle criminal organizations and deplete their resources used to facilitate their criminal enterprise. Drug dealers, terrorists, smugglers of prohibited articles and endangered species, and those who exploit intellectual property will experience the full impact of Customs enforcement.”

The measure is authored by Sen. Mary Torres, Sen. Telena Nelson and Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes.

According to the 2020 National Drug Threat Assessment published by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, methamphetamine continues to be Guam’s greatest threat, with most of the illicit substance sent “to criminal associates in Guam, who sell the drug for very large profit margins.” Last year, CQA announced that it had intercepted more than 100 pounds of crystal methamphetamine with a value of almost $7.5 million or about $150 per gram.

“Illicit drugs are flooding our streets. We see it in the families torn apart by substance abuse, the children sent off to foster care and the rising number of babies born addicted before their first breath,” Torres said. “As we set our sights on rebuilding the island in the wake of a tragic pandemic, so too must our first line of defense be strengthened in the fight against addiction.”

Lawmakers want to get the bill on the agenda of the next session.

“Through passage of Bill 87-36, Guam Customs will be allowed to seize conveyances, currency, property, contraband, merchandise and articles unlawful to possess; items such as illegal drugs, prohibited imports, child pornography materials, and smuggled goods will not find their way into the economy. With the forfeiture law, Guam Customs can separate the criminal from his profits thus removing the allure and incentive for others to commit similar crimes,” Peredo said.

The current law also does not allow the agency to auction items.

“At this time Customs avails itself of asset forfeiture through federal asset forfeiture sharing program agreements with the federal government's Department of Justice and the Department of Treasury. Customs performing auctions may be a key function,” he said.