Guam daughter Eay named USS Vinson's Sailor of the Quarter

SAILOR OF THE QUARTER: Aviation Technician 2nd Class Nestle M. Eay, of Mangilao, is serving in the aviation intermediate maintenance department aboard Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson and is responsible for overseeing all of the damage-control maintenance for her department. In July, her hard work and dedication were recognized when she was selected as the Vinson's Sailor of the Quarter, an award given to sailors who go above and beyond the call of duty and demonstrate the highest standards of work ethic and military bearing, according to a U.S. Navy release. "One of my primary responsibilities is ensuring my sailors are knowledgeable in all aspects of maintenance and making sure they are performing that maintenance correctly," Eay said. Eay's Navy career began in April 2017. Prior to that, she had been working in the library of the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in San Diego, California. Mass Communication Spc. 2nd Class Ellen Sharkey/U.S. Navy