Guam daughter Eay named USS Vinson's Sailor of the Quarter
- $4.2M in tax refunds for early February filers
- 2 deaths, 53 workers test positive
- CMS report finds GMH failures in 2 deaths
- FEMA OKs partial funding for $400 weekly lost wages
- Governor extends stay-at-home order to Sept. 18; digital contact tracing app unveiled
- ‘I am a prisoner’
- Judge: DPHSS disregarded family's fundamental civil liberties, quarantine was involuntary
- Case: 3 boys molested
- Harmon restaurant shut down due to rodent infestation
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Last week, we received some alarming updates. Read more
OMBRE GA'CHONG
- Lee P. Webber
The present issues with COVID-19 that are facing the island have brought many weaknesses in our government to the surface. Weaknesses that hav… Read more
- Clarice Martinez
I am also being imprisoned in Tumon. I met all quarantine guidelines that were in place when I departed Aug. 15. In fact, I had a test before … Read more